West Lafayette man Daniel Roush was charged with neglect of a dependent, obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal on Thursday
Roush, 30, was arrested in December after officers were contacted by a school regarding reported child abuse.
His 5-year-old daughter told a teacher that she got in trouble and her mother placed her hand on the stove, according to a probable cause affidavit. The child reportedly said her mom, Yesenia Salas, who has four battery and neglect of a dependent charges filed in December, did not treat the injury. When Roush got home, he popped one of the blisters and put Band-Aids on it, she reportedly said.
Her 9-year-old sibling told the officers Salas burned the 5-year-olds hand because she was playing somewhere she wasn’t supposed to be, the charging document reads, and she burned his hand three years ago.
Dr. Robin Kohil conducted an interview with the two children and Roush in February, according to the affidavit. In the interview, Roush, who Kohil reportedly described as “dishonest and defensive,” said the 5-year-old burned herself by accident.
His daughter initially said the injury was from a car crash but later admitted her mother put her hand on the stove, saying it was “the scariest thing that has ever happened to her.” She allegedly said Roush told her if she told people what Salas did, he would be mad and she would have to live with a new family.