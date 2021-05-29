Back from a yearlong COVID-19-induced exile, downtown Lafayette’s Round the Fountain Art Fair returned Saturday replete with vibrant artistry and bustling crowds.
Fifty-seven artists from areas dotted around the Midwest showcased and sold their works in white tents that lined the block surrounding the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Between the potters, sculptors, jewelry makers and woodworkers, the fair’s roster of artists comes from a diverse set of backgrounds in artistic mediums.
Julie Sumrall, a volunteer coordinator for the fair, said the total number of artists at the event was down compared to previous years, from 88 artists in 2019 to 57 in 2021. This was due to the fair’s organizers’ precautionary decision to socially distance the artists’ booths as a way to protect from COVID-19.
If the fair’s attendees were worried about COVID, it did not show. Bounds of people, masked and maskless, intermingled and packed the booths. A stand selling $5 strawberry shortcakes had a line that wrapped itself around the courthouse fountain.
Sumrall said a majority of the artists on display spend the summer months showcasing their art at different fairs around the Midwest. Typically, Lafayette acts as the kick-off event, the first fair in the summer circuit.
For Carolina Niebres, a Wisconsin-based potter who attended the last two fairs, the chance to interact with people interested in her work is a reason she and her husband keep coming back.
“I like that people talk to you,” Niebres said. “There’s a lot of other shows sometimes where people stop by and only look, and it’s like, ‘No, come in!’”
Niebres described a technique she uses in her ceramic work called soda firing. Soda firing involves spraying a solution of soda, ash and water into the chamber of a gas kiln, where it then immediately vaporizes, spreading the soda out in random patterns along the ceramic piece, Niebres said.
“The soda actually flies with the flame as it circulates and lands on pieces very, very randomly,” Niebres said. “Each piece is completely unique.”
Niebres was not the only artist at the fair to employ a style specific to her interest. Kwang Cha Brown, an oil painter from Bloomington, Indiana, creates her paintings using the impasto technique. Impasto, Brown said, involves adding layer after layer to the painting to create a textured, 3-D look that is rooted in Impressionism.
Brown said she uses vibrant colors in her art, which often portrays flowers from her garden, because she wants to convey feelings of joy and happiness.
That happiness was felt by her booth’s attendees.
Ryan Regan, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering at Purdue, took his time looking around at Brown’s paintings. He came away impressed.
“I always like paintings where when you’re really close it’s hard to tell what it is, but when you take a step back it looks a lot clearer and almost like a photo,” Regan said.
He said he and his friends found out about the fair after seeing that parking around the courthouse was blocked off Friday night.
“I just moved here," Regan said. "The whole experience is really cool and a lot bigger than I expected.”