There are now seven total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's website.
Indiana has 645 cases total as of Thursday morning, which have led to 17 deaths. Over 4,600 Hoosiers have been tested.
Tippecanoue County Health Department Administrator Khala Hochstedler said the department was investigating the seventh case, and further identifying information on the other six individuals would not be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.