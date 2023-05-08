A 45-year-old Lafayette man has been charged in a decade-old child molesting allegation after a more recent case surfaced and a detective went back to the original victim.
Gelacio Gonzalez-Chavez, of the 1900 block of Vinton Street, was charged with five counts of child molesting Monday. In December, he was also charged with five counts of child molesting.
The probable cause affidavit filed Monday says police became involved in January when the alleged victim's mother took her 11-year-old to a local hospital. The mother "had recently seen a sexual cartoon on social media which Victim 1 commented on," the court document said. When she asked the child about it the next morning, the girl told her mother - and later police - that Gonzalez-Chavez and she had had sex "a bunch of times" starting starting when she was about 7 years old.
Gonzalez-Chavez and the mother had met at work, and they dated both in Lafayette and then Iowa, the affidavit said. When they returned to Lafayette, the man had been staying in a spare bedroom.
The officer investigating the case found the 2013 allegations; the victim's mother refused to allow the her daughter to testify or talk about the case again, so charges were never filed.
The officer reached out to the earlier victim, who is now 21, according to the affidavit. She told the officer that Gonzalez-Chavez "began touching her in a sexual manner when she was still unable to read."
In that case, too, Gonzalez-Chavez had met the girl's mother at work, and the "multiple occasions" of molestation happened while her mother was at work.
The girls in both cases told police he bribed them with money, candy or money.
Jail records show Gonzalez-Chavez was arrested on Nov. 29 and is in the jail on $25,000 bond.