Police issued a warrant Friday for a man who was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after reportedly hitting a minor twice with a sheathed machete in early December.
An affidavit states 20-year-old Zackary Morrison, who is experiencing homelessness, struck a female victim in her residence with the covered machete on Dec. 19.
Despite the machete being in its sheath, the victim said she had cuts on her legs that were bleeding after the reported attack, according to the affidavit. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Hospital staff advised the victim would likely have scarring as a result to the cuts on her leg, the affidavit states.