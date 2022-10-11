A West Lafayette man has been charged for allegedly running up on and attacking a woman jogging on a pedestrian trail in northern West Lafayette.
The jogger was running on a trail near Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231 in April 2021 when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arm around her neck and tackled her, she told police. She still had redness and an abrasion on her neck when West Lafayette Police got there, the affidavit reads.
She fell off the path, the probable cause affidavit reads, and when she looked up, she saw the man had a rock in his hand.
Another woman driving along U.S. 231 reportedly saw the attack from the street. The affidavit said when she honked her horn, the man dropped the rock and ran away.
The alleged victim ran into the witness' car and called police.
West Lafayette Police took the rock as evidence, according to the affidavit, then noticed a vehicle that "appeared to be out of place" in a nearby field. The officer reportedly approached the car, and a "sweaty" man in street clothes ran up to the car, claiming it was his.
The officer took the man's, Ramiro Doroteo-Perez, 27, shoes to compare them to a shoeprint left by the alleged attacker near the trail, and they were reportedly the same size. The officer also noticed Doroteo-Perez had a couple of cuts on his hand, the affidavit reads.
WLPD submitted DNA samples from the jogger, Doroteo-Perez and the rock to the Indiana State Police Laboratory in August 2021, and the report from the lab showed there was DNA from both on the rock.
The Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office charged Doroteo-Perez Monday with battery resulting in bodily injury and two counts of criminal confinement.