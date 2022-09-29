In front of the half-filled McCutcheon High School auditorium, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith laughed after Republican challenger Jason Huber joked if he wanted his 30 seconds back.
“We’ve both been in law enforcement for a while, we’re going to say a lot of the same things,” Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith, the incumbent Democrat, took the stage Thursday night to debate Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County community corrections, ahead of the upcoming general election on Nov. 8.
McCutcheon High School senior Dan Sanson asked the candidates their opinions on Indiana’s recent law change that allows citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a license.
“I supported it,” Goldsmith said. “It’s your Second Amendment right, and I think right now the criminals are carrying guns anyway.”
He clarified that he believed there should be a database of gun owners so that police are not put in danger during traffic stops.
“I don’t support (the law),” Huber said. “I’m 100% for the Second Amendment. However, what they did has very much handicapped the efforts that law enforcement has on the street.”
While the candidates had their differences on the handgun law change, they agreed on most other issues, including adding more police officers in schools.
“(I) support an officer in every school,” Goldsmith said. “Is that reality? Probably not.”
Goldsmith went on to say that the prospect of an officer in every school is unrealistic in the short term due to staffing issues, but it is a goal for the future.
Staffing issues were a recurring topic in the debate. When asked about how police should respond to drug problems and recidivism, Huber suggested more police presence in people’s lives after they are released from custody.
“We have to have that person have the resources available to them when they leave,” Huber said. “It’s not enabling, it’s understanding and having compassion for those that are in (the) system.”
Goldsmith said he improved mental health services for inmates since becoming sheriff in 2018.
“We had 24 hours of mental health services for the inmates when I came in, and now we have over 80,” Goldsmith said.
One of the programs that Goldsmith implemented was Quality 360, a voluntary drug rehabilitation program. Out of 20 counties, Tippecanoe has the largest program, local media reported.
“But at some point, it’s not our responsibility anymore,” Goldsmith said. “And I hate to say that, but after they leave the door, it’s hard for us because we have all of these other responsibilities.”
Sanson asked them how the labor shortage has affected the sheriff’s department and how they planned to address understaffing. Goldsmith said that the key is creating an environment where people want to come to work.
“Four years ago, at my first budget hearing I told the council, ‘(If) I will be able to make a place where people want to come to work, then they’re gonna have to pay ‘em,’” Goldsmith said.
Hubert said the best way to make people interested in working with the sheriff’s department is by creating a ladder up the chain of command and “making it a career, instead of a job.”