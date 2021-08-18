One person died in a motorcycle crash after he flew off his bike in a police pursuit Tuesday night, according to a press release.
The identity of the man has not been released, pending investigation from the coroner.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department initially responded to a call for service for a person in a ditch near Concord Road and 450 S, according to the release. While in the area, a deputy heard a motorcycle accelerating back and forth repeatedly near the Wal-Mart.
A person on a motorcycle was observed traveling south on Concord Road with the front wheel elevated off of the road. As the motorcycle passed and returned to both wheels, the deputy activated his radar and obtained a speed of 85 mph, attempting to stop the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist reportedly fled from the deputy, traveling south on Concord Road and then west on Wea School Road. As the deputy approached the intersection of Wea School and County Road 150 E, he observed the motorcycle traveling north and cresting the hill near Wea Ridge Middle School. The deputy could no longer see the motorcyclist from that point, the release says.
As the deputy approached the area of 150 E and 430 S roundabout, he observed the motorcyclist had crashed, the release says. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and ran off the road to the right, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected," according to the release.
The Indiana State Police was contacted to investigate the crash, along with the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.