Drug Facts

Opioids are substances that come from opium found in poppy plants. They are most commonly used as medical prescriptions for pain.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is similar to morphine but up to 100 times more potent. The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that about 68% of deaths involving heroin also involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.
Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine.
Methamphetamine is a stimulant most commonly made with over-the-counter cold medication like pseudoephedrine.
Spice is a synthetic version of cannabis, or marijuana.
Narcan is a common brand of naloxone, a drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
A hotshot is a lethal dose of heroin mixed with other opioids, most commonly including fentanyl.
Blues is a nickname for fentanyl pressed into pills and disguised as Percocet. It’s often very hard to tell the difference between a real Percocet and a fentanyl dose.