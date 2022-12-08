 Skip to main content
Drug Facts

11/9/22

The Gateway to Hope program provides various medical supplies to individuals, including naloxone, fentanyl test strips, needle disposal containers and alcohol cleansing wipes.

 Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

Opioids are substances that come from opium found in poppy plants. They are most commonly used as medical prescriptions for pain.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is similar to morphine but up to 100 times more potent. The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that about 68% of deaths involving heroin also involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.

Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine.

Methamphetamine is a stimulant most commonly made with over-the-counter cold medication like pseudoephedrine.

Spice is a synthetic version of cannabis, or marijuana.

Narcan is a common brand of naloxone, a drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

A hotshot is a lethal dose of heroin mixed with other opioids, most commonly including fentanyl.

Blues is a nickname for fentanyl pressed into pills and disguised as Percocet. It’s often very hard to tell the difference between a real Percocet and a fentanyl dose.

