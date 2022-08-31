An international student sent a scammer about $63,000 on Sunday, police say.
The scammer reportedly told the student that they were a Chinese immigration official, and accused the student of being involved in a multi-country scam. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said the student sent the money to what she thought was foreign banks to "repay the victims of the scam. The student paid the money over multiple online transactions.
The incident is still under investigation, and is just one of the now more than dozen scams and frauds reported to local police in the last two weeks, many of which victimized international students.