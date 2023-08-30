A 26-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly found fentanyl pills at his residence twice this summer.
Officers with the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force reportedly “contacted” Austen Nikolas Coors of the 1600 block of Rush Street after receiving a tip that he was dealing fentanyl, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Coors allegedly admitted to dealing and took the officers to his house, where he revealed a bag containing a “large quantity of blue pills.” The pills tested positive for fentanyl and weighed about 59 grams, the affidavit says.
Coors’ ex-girlfriend was reportedly arrested Aug. 10 for allegedly having 10 grams of fentanyl and a handgun in her vehicle.
During an interview with police, she allegedly said Coors “used her to sell fentanyl pills” and described going with him to get more.
In June, a canine allegedly located a controlled substance in Coors’ vehicle during a traffic stop. After a search, police allegedly found Narcan and a cut straw they “recognized as a device commonly used for ingesting controlled substances,” the affidavit reads.
Another officer reportedly found two blue pills in Coors’ wallet. The officer said he saw conversations about purchasing large quantities of fentanyl and Xanax pills on Coors’ phone.
Coors allegedly admitted to having more pills and took the officers to his residence. The officers reportedly found six bags of blue pills, weighing about 59 grams. The 500-plus pills tested positive for fentanyl, the affidavit says.
They also reportedly found 49 pills identified as alprazolam, 15 identified as oxycodone, three identified as amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, about 1 gram of crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, and about 36 grams of plant material that tested positive for marijuana.
Coors is still in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail logs. He faces 12 charges, including four for dealing drugs and the rest for possession.