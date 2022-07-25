INDIANAPOLIS - The Rev. Brian Trent, who describes himself as an evangelical who preaches outside abortion clinics, testified in front of an Indiana Senate committee Monday afternoon that all the women entering clinics are seeking immediate abortions.
Indiana Sen. Gregory Taylor, D-33, asked Trent how he knew that. Trent replied he asked the women as they entered the building.
“Actually, we’ve met before. I’ve seen you at (an abortion clinic),” Taylor said over the cheers of Trent’s fellow pro-life attendees at a hearing that kicked off the contentious debate over Indiana's abortion-related legislation. “You weren’t asking them, you were telling them they were killing kids.”
Both Taylor, a pro-choice Democrat, and Trent say they are Christian. Their argument centered around Christian beliefs, a contrast to the majority of testimony and questioning Monday afternoon that signaled the beginning of the General Assembly's special session meant to address bills dealing with abortion and finances.
Although some of the pro-life testimonies argued for a more restrictive abortion bill on the basis of religion, most of them cited the ethics of aborting a fetus.
“I’m offended when you come up here and talk about burning in Hell,” Taylor said. “Don’t burn people.”
The session with the Rules and Legislation Committee was to hear testimony from the public on Senate Bill 1. The bill bans abortions except in the case of rape, incest or risk of “permanent” harm to the mother.
During the session, a multitude of questions were raised about the language from both sides of the debate. Sen. Susan Glick, R-13, the bill’s author, presented it for discussion before the testimony began.
Under the bill, women who have been raped will have to sign a “confidential” affidavit to receive an abortion. Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-40, asked what would happen if women were not able to sign an affidavit in time to receive an abortion.
“They knew there was a rape and they knew they were pregnant early on,” Glick said. She said it would be the victim’s responsibility to seek an affidavit as soon as possible.
“I’ve had so many conversations with women who did not know they were raped,” Yoder said. She said this is because of misogyny and a poor sex education in Indiana.
Glick said the language around that issue would be “tightened.”
“This bill is a framework, I think it’s going to be subject to amendments,” Glick said in response to the many questions directed toward her.
Glick clarified that the bill criminalizes “lay individuals” who perform abortions but not physicians. Physicians who perform unlawful abortions under this bill could lose their license.
Glick compared not having an abortion to refusing treatment for cancer: “Patients refuse treatment all the time."
As the tension in the room increased, the floor was opened to testimony.
Despite there being a pro-choice majority among the protesters, whose constant chanting, stomping and singing could be heard clearly from within the senate chamber, almost all of the testimonies were pro-life.
One pro-life group, including Trent, arrived at the Senate an hour before the session began and sat together in the back of the chamber. Many of them were wearing a variety of graphic shirts depicting anti-abortion slogans, fetuses and bald eagles. Before the session began, they chatted loudly with each other, occasionally addressing the press and the arriving senators.
“We pro-lifers have the advantage in the room today,” Trent told reporters. He declined to give his name at that point, saying he “knew the game.”
More members of the public watched from the mezzanine above the chamber. Despite repeated requests for silence, they cheered frequently for both sides of the debate.
As the testimonies drew on, a line of hundreds of people waited outside the chamber for a chance to speak. The line often erupted into hymns and the waving of signs that could barely be seen through the chamber windows.
Marissa Jensen, 17, testified that she has been in foster care her entire life. She said both of her birth parents were homeless drug addicts. Jensen said Democratic legislators would have encouraged her mother to abort her.
“You legislators believe that someone like me is better off dead,” Jensen said. “Look me in the eyes and tell me I don’t deserve to live!”
Kerrie Jensen, Marissa’s adoptive mother, said women do not have abortions due to a lack of resources but because they are “heartless.”
“I’m listening to that crowd out there,” Kerrie Jensen said, pointing to the chamber windows. “I can hear the bloodlust in their voices.”
Robin Atkins was the first member of the public to testify. She said she had endured a long history of sexual abuse and was raped twice when she was 15.
“Rape is always a traumatic event,” Atkins said. “An abortion does not cure a rape.”
Atkins said she is opposed to the bill because it would allow abortions in the case of rape. This was a view held by nearly all of the pro-life speakers.
During Monday's session, more questions were raised than were answered. Many begged the question: How close to irreversible damage must a pregnant woman be before a physician can determine that an abortion is necessary to save her life?
Dr. Amy Caldwell, an OB-GYN who testified near the end of the day, said her colleagues are terrified of losing their licenses.
“Eighty percent of counties in this state have no OB-GYN, but my colleagues do not want to be somewhere where they fear they will be criminalized,” Caldwell said.
Dr. Mary Abernathy, a physician, said banning abortions will lead to a 21% overall increase in maternal death. She said women of color or low income would be disproportionately affected because they are less likely to have access to quality health care or the ability to go to another state to get an abortion.
Disadvantaged women, Abernathy said, will experience a 33% increase in maternal death. This is because carrying a pregnancy to term is 50% more dangerous than an abortion.
Carrying a pregnancy to term can be traumatic and fruitless, too, said Danielle Spry, 35.
Spry wiped tears away from her eyes as she spoke in a shaking voice.
She said she discovered after an ultrasound that her fetus had a diaphragmatic hernia, a medical condition where a fetus develops a hole in its torso that pushes its organs to the top of its chest. This prevents lungs from fully developing.
The doctors told her her baby would suffocate instantly upon being born.
“My husband and I made the decision to be merciful and spare her a very short life of suffering and pain,” Spry said.
“I cannot even fathom the trauma if I didn’t have that choice of being forced to carry her to term … watching my body change and feeling her kick only to have her die in my arms, scared, gasping for breath that she was never going to take,” Spry said. “My husband and I mourn for our daughter every day and wish that we didn’t have to make that awful choice.”
Testimony resumes Tuesday morning.