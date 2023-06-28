Abigail Williams and Liberty German were hiking on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi when they apparently came across their killer.
Now Richard Allen of Delphi, accused of murdering the two teenagers in February 2017, is being abused by officers and other inmates at the Westville Correctional Facility in what his lawyers call “conditions akin to those of a prisoner of war,” according to unsealed court records released Wednesday.
“(Inmates are) threatening to kill Richard Allen and telling him to kill himself," an inmate from the facility wrote in a letter to the judge. “These inmates have made these comments in front of Warden John Gallipeau, ranking officers and officers.”
The inmate, whom the Exponent is not identifying, wrote that "corrupt officers" are "calling Richard Allen a kid killer" and cruelly teasing him. "The staff has recorded on camera these inmates making these threats and suggestions to kill himself and has done nothing to stop it," the prisoner wrote.
Also among the documents released to the public Wednesday is a motion filed by Allen’s lawyers also alleges Allen is “entombed” in a 6-by-10-foot cell, which they call no larger than a dog kennel.
Allen is allegedly only allowed one or two shower times a week and is required to wear the same clothes, which have become soiled and tattered. Inmates are posted outside his cell to “sit watch” on him, and Allen rarely is allowed to leave his quarters, his attorneys allege.
His attorneys say that meeting with Allen and sharing confidential information with him has become infeasible because of the conditions around him.
Allen, to this point, continues to plead his innocence and has not been convicted, something which his lawyers claim affords him the same constitutional protections prisoners have.
A prosecutor's motion filed June 13 regarding Allen's mental health records alleges, "That the defendant has admitted that he committed the defenses that he is charged with no less than five times while talking to his wife and mother on the public jail phones available at the Indiana Department of Corrections."