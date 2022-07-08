Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation in Ambia, Indiana, in Benton County, and ask for the public's help.
A preliminary investigation indicates that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, the Benton County sheriff’s department received a request for a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street in Ambia, according to a news release Friday. Deputies found Edward Bagwell, 60, who was living at the residence.
Upon further investigation, deputies found one person dead in the residence. Bagwell was taken into custody and later transported to Benton County Jail under a preliminary charge of abuse of a corpse. State police determined Bagwell attempted to improperly dispose of the body, according to the release, but the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.
The Benton County coroner has identified the victim as Rita M. Spigner, a 61-year-old white female. Spigner has lived in Ambia, Hammond, Indiana, Akron, Ohio, Miramar, Florida, Sunrise, Florida, and Norfolk, Virginia.
Over the course of the last five days, all efforts by police and the coroner to locate and notify relatives have, so far, been unsuccessful, according to the release. They seek the public's help in finding the relatives of Spigner. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. AJ Smith by calling the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.