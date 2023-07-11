After six days, police have called off the search for Anik Paul, a graduate student lecturer for Purdue who jumped into the Wabash River from the John T. Meyers Pedestrian Bridge.
“I talked to the dive commander,” sheriff department Lt. Brian Lowe said Tuesday morning. “They have called off the search. They’ve been searching for six days using drones, canines, divers in the river and have moved log jams.”
Paul was originally from Bangladesh and a student in the department of biochemistry.
After exhausting all possibilities in the immediate area, efforts to find Paul’s body have ended.
“They did everything they could,” Lowe said.
Police say surveillance footage apparently captured Paul jumping into the river about 2:30 a.m. on July 3. The search continued until 11:30 a.m. that day, took a reprieve for the July 4 holiday, and began again last Wednesday.
Since then, rescuers have found no sign of him.
On the day Paul reportedly jumped, the pedestrian bridge was closed and used as a landing strip for drones to assist with the investigation, police said. Boats also went up and down the river looking for the body, but Capt. Robert Hainje said the conditions of the river prevented divers going into the river.