In the west wing of the Tippecanoe County fairgrounds, tables line half the perimeter and poster boards are displayed on stands. Merchandise and demonstrations are laid out neatly at each booth.
Parked outside the building is a CityBus that runs on natural gas, while three fully electric cars are inside, ready to be looked at.
The Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan hosted its Green Expo on Sunday. Its purpose was to spread information or services relating to electrification, renewable energy, electric/hybrid vehicles, locally produced food, energy efficiency in buildings, waste reduction, urban gardens, land conservation, bike transit or other means to reduce their environmental impact.
“We’re here showing the community what they can do,” said Caitlin Young, the customer service manager for Lafayette Renew.
The easiest things members of the community can do, Young said, is convert their turf grass yards to native plants, use rain barrels to reduce stormwater runoff, and keep grass clippings as fertilizer instead of littering the street.
Asked about the water quality in the Wabash River, Lafayette Renew stormwater educator Amanda Estes said it is not as bad as people think.
“It is much cleaner coming out of our plants,” she said. “There are a lot more beavers and otters in the Wabash. You can tell a lot about cleanliness based on the animals that come.”
The Wabash River’s highest pollutant by volume is sediment, which gives the water its brownish color.
Across from Lafayette Renew was Paul Sabol, a packaging consultant for Packaging Systems based in Lafayette. He was showing off Packaging Systems’ line of green cleaning products.
“The thing I love about it, it’s just an individual packet,” Sabol said. “This will make a 32-ounce cleaner; your cost per ounce is 2 cents.”
This line of cleaners comes with reusable bottles and packets of cleaning concentrate. All users have to do is combine the concentrate with water.
Packaging Systems also focuses on shipping packages in the most environmentally friendly, cost-effective way possible, Sabol said.
“A lot of manufacturers go through a lot of waste compared to you and me,” he said. “The tonnage they produce in foam and plastics is unbelievable, so reducing that is one of our company’s goals.”
The company will take plastics and styrofoam from manufacturers and recycle it through a mini baler, which compresses the materials into cubes. These cubes are easier to recycle compared to “big globs of plastic.”
The baler compresses using a heavy spring instead of electricity, making it environmentally friendly.
CityBus also had a booth, but its main attraction was outside the building: the natural gas bus.
More than 60% of CityBus runs on natural gas, 3% runs on standard diesel; and 31% runs on a hybrid.
“It was our own initiative to go natural,” Danette Ward, a bus driver, said. “They were looking at going electric, but the amount of time (it takes to charge) is not feasible for here right now.”
The CityBus booth’s neighbor was Tree Lafayette, a volunteer organization. Tree Lafayette plants and maintains trees primarily on public property and educates about trees.
The 30-year-old program coordinates with the city on Arbor Day and Earth Day to plant dozens of trees for the city. In total, the program has planted more than 4,000 trees in the Greater Lafayette community.
Volunteers also visit local elementary schools and talk with third-graders about the benefits of trees.
“A lot of our volunteers have ties to Purdue,” volunteer Connie Shoemaker said. “We could always use more.”
The Tippecanoe County Soil and Water Conservation District uses historical data to restore land to its original state.
“If there was a prairie hundreds of years ago, then we want to restore it to a prairie,” district administrator Kris Gertz said. “Land is meant to be something.”
A feature of Gertz’s booth was the “Lose the Lawn” initiative, encouraging people to plant native plants. She was giving away milkweed seeds with her presentation.
“Throw them out of your car window, see what happens,” she said with a laugh.
One of the biggest pros of switching to a native plant yard, besides helping the environment, is that native plants require a lot less upkeep.
“You won’t have to mow, which is great,” Gertz said. “You will not need to fertilize because they have what they need in this environment. It will save you time and be better for the environment, so it’s a win/win.”
The Tippecanoe County Soil and Water Conservation District is in the process of buying tools to implement a tool loan program to help people begin land restoration.
“Little improvements make a big change,” Gertz said. “There’s an estimated 40 million acres of lawn in the United States. That could be doing a lot of good.”