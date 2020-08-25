A 42-year-old man was charged today with felony battery after police say they found a large bruise on his son's lower back and buttocks after a spanking.
Police were called last week to the Teal Road apartment of Otis Bartholomew Pau Cole, according to a probable cause affidavit. Two witnesses said they had seen Cole leave the apartment and called police when they saw bruising on the boy, who is younger than 10. The court record said Cole later admitted he had spanked the child.
A warrant has been issued for Cole.
Court records show that the day after he was arrested, police on Friday filed a petition against Cole for a warrantless seizure of firearm from a "dangerous person." Also according to court records, a divorce between Cole and his wife was finalized on Aug. 13.