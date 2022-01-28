Former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising will be sentenced on March 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Superior Court 5.
Teising, who was convicted on 21 counts of theft in January, did not appear in court for a status conference scheduled Friday. Her attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, appeared by phone call.
Teising sold her own home in June 2020 and moved few possessions into Purdue professor and former boyfriend Greg Michalski's home on Knox Drive in West Lafayette without paying for rent or utilities and buying a truck and travel trailer instead. Judge Kristen McVey wrote in her verdict earlier this month that Teising's actions "appeared designed to maintain the appearance of residency."
Teising was convicted of theft because she collected paychecks as trustee, but state law requires that officeholder to live in the township they represent.
Teising "spent only 27 nights out of 275 days (there)," the judge wrote. "This fact leads to the conclusion she did not reside there."
Deputy prosecutor Natasha Corbett said Friday morning that prosecutors intend to ask for restitution.
Previous reporting on the Teising trial can be found here.