The U.S. 52/Teal Road project will close the roadway between Elston Rd. and the Norfolk Southern Railroad in April. 14., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation press release.
The U.S. 52/Teal Road reconstruction project, the press release said, will partially reconstruct Teal Road along with other improvements such as storm sewers and new or reconstructed sidewalks and curbs where necessary.
The road closure is due to the installation of a water main line under the road at this location, the press release said. Work should be completed and the road reopened in April. 15.