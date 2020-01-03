Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect in Monday's assault of a woman who was tackled to the ground and then robbed of her car in downtown Lafayette.
At 7:28 a.m. Monday, a 50-year-old woman reported she was attacked near the intersection of North 5th and Ferry streets.
Detectives have identified Quami Mingle as a person of interest, police said in a news release Friday. Mingle is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds.
Police would like to speak with Mingle about this incident. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.