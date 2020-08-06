Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with four felonies after allegedly undressing himself in the middle of the road following a car accident, according to court documents.
Lafayette Police deputy Jeff Rooze responded to a report of a car accident about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Creasy Lane and State Road 38, and upon arrival, witnessed a man "disrobing in the median," according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man — later identified as Dion Dennis, 31 — was laying on the median, partially naked, when officer Nathan Stoneking arrived to take him into custody, per the affidavit. Dennis was then taken to a hospital.
Officers spoke to the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident, who said Dennis had rear-ended him.
During a search of Dennis' vehicle, officer Matthew Pate "noticed an odor of marijuana and found a loaded .38 caliber" under the driver's seat, the document reads.
At the hospital, Stoneking said he saw Dennis kicking at medical staff, so "he held Dennis' legs down," per the affidavit.
Dennis then struck Stoneking in the neck, attempted to bite him and started digging his nails into the officer's wrists when being held down, according to the affidavit.
The suspect then resorted to spitting blood at Stoneking and medical staff before making verbal threats, "mentioning AK-47 rifles and stating officers better be good at dodging," the document reads.
Officers located an Illinois-issued ID card, but could no find no records of Dennis ever holding an Indiana- or Illinois-issued driver's license.
He was charged with eight crimes on Wednesday, including the four felonies: unlawful possession of a firearm, battery by bodily waste, intimidation and carrying a handgun after prior felony conviction.
Dennis is in the Tippecanoe County jail on a cash bond of $2,000, as of Thursday afternoon.