A child in Tippecanoe County has died from COVID-19, officials announced Thursday morning.
"The child, who was under 5 years of age, passed away while hospitalized for COVID-19," a county health department press release said. "The Health Department wishes to extend condolences to the child's family. This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children."
Only 0.1% of the 12,913 COVID-19 deaths in Indiana have occurred in individuals ages 0 to 19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website. That amounts to 13 deaths.
People ages 20 to 29 account for 0.2% of the total deaths from the virus in Indiana and more than half of the total deaths in the state have been individuals age 80 and above, per the ISDH website.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, the release stressed the importance of continuing established preventive measures.
"The Tippecanoe County Health Department strongly recommends that everyone older than two years of age wear a mask in businesses, indoor public spaces, outdoor spaces where social distancing of at least six feet between people from different households is not maintained, and while using public transportation," the release said.
In addition to wearing masks, the health department asked citizens to continue social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick. Individuals who are 16 years of age and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the release.