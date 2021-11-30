Six of the nine African penguins that resided at the Columbian Park Zoo have died from what appears to be avian malaria, the zoo announced in a Tuesday press release.
The first penguin to contract the disease was Flash on Oct. 24, when he began showing symptoms of an illness. His condition deteriorated rapidly and on the morning of Oct. 28, was found dead.
After Flash’s death, the remaining eight penguins began to exhibit symptoms of illness, the severity varying with each penguin. Raspberry, Zing, Chartreuse, Fozzie and Zip all died following Flash’s death. Zip was the most recent, having been found dead by animal care staff on Sunday, according to the press release.
Avian malaria is a parasitic disease caused by the protozoan Plasmodium and is transmitted by being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to the press release. It affects only birds, and penguins are considered to be particularly susceptible to the disease, particularly penguins in human-managed settings such as zoos.
“Avian malaria is one of the most significant causes of mortality in penguins, with rates as high as 50% to 90%,” Zoo Director Neil Dale said in the press release. “Despite the best efforts of our veterinarian and staff, who provided around the clock care administering anti-malarial medications and other intensive care measures, we were unable to stop the progression of the infections.”
Prior to the penguins’ arrival, the Columbian Park Zoo put exposure risk strategies in place, including a mosquito-abatement program and the use of prophylactic antimalarial medications, the press release states. The zoo is currently working with the penguins’ exhibit original design team to come up with additional protective measures and the zoo staff is continuing to consult experts in the field about other preventative measures that may be taken to lower the risk of future exposures.
The remaining three penguins, Shazam, Sagely and Donner are in critical condition.