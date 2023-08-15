The Board of Public Works and Safety approved hiring Tiffany Zavitsky, West Lafayette Fire Department’s first female firefighter, during its meeting Tuesday.
“Currently, she’ll be the only woman serving the department,” Chief Jeff Need said. There is another woman on administrative staff, but Zavitsky will be the first of what Need hopes will be many female firefighters.
Zavitsky and other new hire Tyler Droesch will be sworn in as entry level firefighters on Aug. 29 after the regular board of works meeting.
The board also approved WLFD updating its policy.
“There’s a lot of adversities or changes in addressing Indiana law,” Need said. “There’s some gender neutrality, cleaning up some verbiage in that regard.”
Road and lane closures
At a previous meeting, the board approved entering an agreement with RejuvTec to help improve and extend the life of the pavement around West Lafayette.
The engineering department requested temporary lane closures on the following roads in order to complete this work: Meridian Street, Allen Street, Garfield Street, Hayes Street, portions of Grant Street and select alleys.
These closures will take place on Aug. 16 and 17, possibly extending to Aug. 18 depending on rain delays. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.
Stadium Avenue, one block west of North Martin Jischke Drive, will be closed on Aug. 16 from 5 to 11 p.m. for the Slayter Slam event hosted by Boiler Gold Rush.
Areas on and around Northwestern Avenue will be closed on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 10 at 3 a.m. for the Starry Night Music & Arts Festival.