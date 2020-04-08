Governor Eric Holcomb’s press conference focused on measures to support long-term care facilities and the availability of personal protective equipment for frontline workers.
Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said she is issuing an order for all known and suspected cases in long-term care facilities, residential facilities, prisons or any congregate setting to be reported to the local health department and Indiana State Department of Health within 24 hours. She stressed the importance of a strong partnership between local and state government to protect the senior population.
“I've also had significant concerns about local decisions that are being made to try to prohibit the transfer of patients, regardless of their COVID-19 infection,” Box said. “Our goal at the State Department of Health and at the state level is to work with in collaboration and partnership all of our local communities, all of our local long-term care facilities and our hospital systems and medical providers in these communities so that we make sure that this most vulnerable population gets the best possible care in the best possible location.”
Box appointed Dan Rusyniak, chief medical director at the Family and Social Services Administration, to oversee communication with long-term care facilities. Rusyniak expressed the challenges of preventing and containing the coronavirus in these dense environments.
“This disease creates the potential for a perfect storm in a long-term care facility — large groups of vulnerable people living together and a highly transmissible virus that may not cause symptoms in those who care for them,” Rusyniak said.
For preventive measures, Rusyniak said he’s worked to obtain federal waivers to encourage long-term care facilities to purchase resident and health-care protections.
When a suspected case has been reported at a facility, one of 11 strike teams consisting of a coordinator, nurse surveyor, infection control expert and epidemiologist is sent. During the initial phase, they test all residents and staff with symptoms and only return for a second phase if positive cases are confirmed. The second phase consists of surveys, in-person training and an evaluation of a COVID-19 plan.
Of the 735 nursing homes in Indiana, 200 have had tests conducted by a strike team, according to numbers provided by Box. 600 tests have been conducted with 191 positive cases and 31 deaths.
The state is also working on establishing long-term care facilities as COVID-19 dedicated facilities so they can also care for patients coming out of the hospital that are not well enough to go home.
Rusyniak said the key to addressing the pandemic is partnerships between long-term care facilities, hospitals and the health department.
“That way, the hospital knows if there's going to be a facility that has dedicated COVID-19 and whether they have the capacity to manage folks who are ill and in return, that hospital knows where to send folks who are no longer requiring care, but still might be under transmission-based precautions,” Rusyniak said. “Our role really right now has been, can we create the guidance and can we create the outline for how it ought to be done and for what the best practices are.”
Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday to allow retired and inactive EMS professionals to return to work to help ease the strain on the system. Michael Kaufmann, the medical director for Emergency Medical Services, stressed the health of EMS workers is of the utmost concern and only 1% of the workforce has contracted the disease.
“As of today, 75% of our EMS provider agencies are showing adequate PPE levels in either a green or yellow category,” Kaufmann said. “That means that they have what they need to care for you should you have an emergency.”
Kaufmann later clarified that the remaining quarter of providers can obtain adequate PPE through an ordering process. Holcomb also mentioned a large reserve of 278,000 articles of PPE acquired through donations and purchases.
Holcomb applauded the resolve and humanity of Hoosiers and conveyed a message of hope that Indiana will come out of the pandemic strong.
“What we also know as realists is the wave is coming and when you look at the numbers, the numbers don't lie,” Holcomb said. “We got three and a half more quarters to go and so we're gonna have to dig deep, but we have each other and together we're going to get through it.”