Indiana State Police detectives from the Lafayette post continue to investigate the murder of a former Montgomery County commissioner and Ladoga native, Samuel H. Kessler.
On Jan. 29, 2012, police were contacted after an acquaintance of Kessler went to his residence to check on Kessler’s wellbeing, according to a statement from state police. When the acquaintance arrived, he observed the door was ajar, and Kessler was found dead with a gunshot wound and the house ransacked.
Kessler was 94 years old at the time of his death. He lived in the 8700 block of State Road 234 near Ladoga, Indiana.
Detectives continue to seek the public's help and urge anyone with information to contact ISP detective Harper at 765-567-2125 or by email at Jharper@isp.in.gov, or contact Montgomery County Sheriff's Department detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740, ext. 220, or by email at Aaron.french@montgomerycounty.in.gov.