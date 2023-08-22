The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved an agreement by the Community Development Block Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. The grant is given by the federal government to help cities foster urban development.
The $25,000 provided by the Community Development Block will be used for “services to West Lafayette residents, and primarily to residents of low and moderate income, elderly residents, or disabled residents,” a memo reads.
Construction updates
The board approved an agreement with Dixon Construction for sidewalk replacement projects in the Arbor Chase and Bar Barry Heights neighborhoods. The amount of the agreement will not exceed $9,250 and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
Chris Gmyrek, the project manager, stated at the meeting that this project will address tree roots and other safety hazards.
The board also announced that Cherry Lane has been reopened after a realignment project which began in November of last year. This project began to accommodate Purdue University’s new Pete Dye Clubhouse, and included the addition of a roundabout, lighting, and stormwater infrastructure.