The state of Indiana has dropped its charges against Billie Davis, who allegedly stabbed an Indiana University student on a bus in January in a reportedly racially motivated attack.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeffrey Kehr filed the motion to dismiss the charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery against the 56-year-old in order to expedite a federal hate crime charge, WTHR reported on Thursday.
On April 20, a federal grand jury in Evansville indicted Davis on a felony charge of attempting to harm the victim because of her race or national origin.
On Jan. 11, Davis allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Chinese student with a folding knife seven times in the head in Bloomington. After the attack, ABC News reported that the attack may have been racially motivated, with Davis reportedly telling investigators that the victim’s death would mean “one less person to blow up our country.”
"The facts that form the basis of the federal charges are the same operative facts that form the basis of the charges here,” the state’s motion to dismiss reads, according to WTHR. “As such, it is appropriate for these charges to be dismissed in order for the federal charges to proceed without delay.”
Davis’ federal jury trial is now scheduled for June 26 in Indianapolis.