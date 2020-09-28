West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School has agreed to develop a plan to make free menstrual products available in girls’ bathrooms after a push from students and parents.
The movement hastened Sept. 15 when freshman Eshaal Hussain used Instagram to start an email campaign to the superintendent, Rocky Killion, who forwarded the letters to the principal and school nurse.
“I posted the email template for a letter to the superintendent on my Instagram, and other people who followed me put it on their Instagram stories, which helped spread it around,” Hussain said. “A lot of people started emailing and having their parents email. On Thursday, they called me into the office and said they’re going to start working on it.”
WLHS Principal Ron Shriner said in an email the school is committed to the demand but has experienced delays due to back-orders on the dispensers. Administrators are still arranging how to pay for the new products, he added.
“The main issue was location,” Killion said. “The Jr./Sr. High School administration is working with the student council in adding additional locations outside the health center area and working toward repurposing the current dispensers.”
In March, as the city and Purdue made menstrual products available in public restrooms after years of students, faculty and citizens requesting the measure, West Lafayette schools demurred.
The changes were stalled by arguments that because the girls are legally children, they should go to the nurse for free products and additional aid, according to previous Exponent reporting. Killion was among these voices, saying in March, “We’re not like Purdue. We’re not like the city where we are dealing with adult restrooms. We’re dealing with children.”
Period supplies are free at the nurse’s office, and there are coin-operated dispensers in some restrooms. But the solution is not that simple, Hussain said.
“Going to the nurse during the five-minute passing period is hard because it’s pretty far, and girls can also feel uncomfortable because it’s a taboo topic,” she said. “There are dispensers in some of the girls’ bathrooms, but they charge a quarter, and most girls don’t have spare change on them.”
High school administrators are also searching for ways to convert existing dispensers that require coins for use to dispensers that work free of charge, Shriner said.
Hussain didn’t expect such an outpouring of support from students and parents, both male and female, she said. Several teachers have also taken to social media to support the cause. Most of the activism has been online because of the pandemic, consisting of emails and letters to the superintendent and posts raising awareness.
“I’m really proud of the students at West Side for jumping on this and actually emailing, because it’s really easy to say, ‘That’s a good idea,’ and not do anything,” Hussain said. “The boys were super supportive. This issue doesn’t really apply to them, but they still care about it.
Robin Edwards, mother of Hussain’s friend Molly Edwards, started a Facebook group called “Friends of West Lafayette,” where parents championed the girls’ cause and wrote letters to Killion.
“It’s just easier to go to the bathroom and deal with it instead of having to go to the nurse and having to say, ‘I bloodied my pants,’” Edwards said. “It helps prevent accidents. Young girls’ periods are irregular.”
Many students don’t necessarily need help, Edwards argued, especially if they have been menstruating for a few years. She believes the nurse should remain available for young girls who just started, but the products should be free for more experienced girls.
“My biggest hope is that the girls will come to see it as a natural process, not a medical issue,” Edwards said. “I think we were getting bogged down in that, making the girls feel like there’s something wrong with them and they need to see the nurse.”
Hussain and Molly Edwards hope that the push for period-product accessibility extends to unisex bathrooms and men’s restrooms, which would assist trans men and nonbinary people who menstruate.
“I guess it took a student push,” Hussain said. “I’m really happy with how the school handled it. Seeing how quickly they listen to us brings me hope. They are listening to us; we just have to speak a little louder.”