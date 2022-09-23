HAMMOND, Indiana - Once again, the woman dabbed tears from each of her eyes. But unlike the last five days in Northern Indiana District Court, the tears weren’t for sorrow, shame or regret.
They were tears of happiness.
A federal jury of six women and three men ruled Friday in favor of the former Purdue student, called Nancy Roe in court documents, in a civil lawsuit against Purdue and two administrators for suspending her without due process and discriminating against her because she’s a woman.
The suspension came from Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim, authorized by Vice President Alysa Rollock, after they determined a statement she made in a sexual assault allegation to be false. Roe told investigators she was “incapacitated” after consuming 18 drinks’ worth of alcohol at a party in 2017 and therefore couldn’t consent to sex with a student who walked her back to her residence hall that night.
Purdue maintained that she wasn’t incapacitated, she was able to consent, and she lied when she told Purdue otherwise.
The jury found that Purdue discriminated against Roe in its Title IX investigation because she's a woman, and the university will pay Roe $10,000 in compensatory damages.
The jury also found that both Sermersheim and Rollock violated due process by providing Roe with neither adequate opportunity to be heard during the sexual assault investigation nor adequate notice of the investigation into her allegedly false statement.
The jury found that both Sermersheim and Rollock acted "with malicious intent or disregard to the plaintiff's rights," but they will pay nothing in damages.
The jury did not find that Sermersheim or Rollock disciplined Roe because she is a woman.
Roe said she felt relief after hearing the verdict.
"It's been five years," she said, eyes still red. "Every day I've woken up thinking about this. I don't have to feel like this is hanging over me anymore."
Sitting through five days of testimony and reliving what she called "the worst days of my life" proved to be difficult, she said, but she's glad she went through it.
"I never want them to do this to anyone else," she said.
Purdue attorney William Kealey said Purdue plans to appeal the ruling, as well as file post-trial motions asking the judge to modify, reduce or eliminate the verdict. He said he couldn't offer more details until he files the motions.
"I was surprised," he said of the verdict. "The combination of finding liability and a very low damage award is unusual."
The award of $10,000 roughly equates to two semesters' worth of in-state Purdue tuition.
Kealey said the verdict forms given to the jury were "unusually complex," and he said Roe's attorneys didn't provide any evidence that can check off the boxes in those forms. The fact the jury reached a verdict in only a few hours means they didn't pay very close attention to the investigator's report, he said.
Purdue doesn't plan to alter its "false statement rule" in its Title IX process or the process itself, Kealey said.
Purdue Deputy General Counsel Trent Klingerman said Purdue will release a statement on the verdict later Friday.
Jeffery Macey, Roe's attorney, said he plans to file a motion for inductive relief, which would clear the disciplinary action Roe received from her record.
The background
In April 2017, Roe, as she is called in court documents, engaged in a sexual encounter with a fellow student after consuming 18 drinks’ worth of alcohol, and she later told Purdue she was far too drunk to have consented to the sex. The student, called Student B in court documents, recorded an audio file of their conversation after the act, telling investigators he knew he’d be accused of sexual assault. For allegedly lying about being incapacitated, she was expelled; her punishment was later changed to a two-year suspension.
Roe and her counsel asked for damages equaling that of the tuition she lost after receiving her suspension in 2017, which equates to $4,996, and the costs she incurred at the university she was forced to transfer to, equaling about $34,000.
“(Roe) asked for a chance to be listened to,” Macey told the jury Friday morning. “In five years, since 2017, the first time she was listened to was this week.”
Macey recapped the evidence he presented, focusing mostly on Purdue’s lack of response to the new information Roe presented in her appeal to the Title IX office’s decision. In it, she provided medical information from her rape kit, an estimation of her BAC at the time of the incident — about 0.408, a potentially lethal level — and cell phone records that refuted Student B’s claim in the investigation that she was cognizant enough to speak with her then-boyfriend on the phone while the sexual acts were occurring.
“No one at Purdue did anything with what she provided to them,” he said. “In an investigation of sexual assault, they didn’t even get the medical records.”
He further argued that Purdue made no indication to her that her statements might be under investigation, even when they knew the facts of the case. “The Purdue counselors encouraged her to report, (then) the rug was pulled from under her.”
Macey argued that Purdue’s actions against Roe were gender discriminatory. The accused student’s punishment for being found guilty of sexual exploitation, for recording her without consent, was to write a 10-page essay, and he was never punished for lying during the investigation.
“We’ve established that (Student B) was lying in the report,” he said, slamming his fist on the podium in front of him as his voice raised in volume and pitch. “She sent this to (Purdue) five years ago, and no one looked at it!”
Macey said Purdue’s actions set a bad precedent for people reporting sexual assaults moving forward.
“She had a protected right to make a complaint under Title IX, as long as she had a good-faith belief that something happened,” he said. “What they are saying is that they aren’t going to protect a 19-year-old girl who got too drunk. They aren’t going to enforce rules about serving (alcohol to minors). They aren’t going to pay any attention to (the alleged assault) because he was smart enough to get a tape of it. That can’t be how a university operates.
“What has Ms. Rollock taught at Purdue? ‘If you don’t remember, don’t report.’
“That is the opposite of what Title IX says, and you can’t, treat, women, like, that,” he said passionately, tapping his finger hard into the podium with each of his last four words.
Responding to Macey’s closing statements, Kealey maintained that Roe was untruthful in both her report and this trial.
“You waited all week for (Roe) to tell you the truth,” he said. “Still waiting.”
Kealey was calm and collected in comparison to Macey’s more fiery arguments. He spoke slowly and intentionally.
His argument was simple: Roe lied about being too drunk to consent to sex.
“She set out to bed (Student B), and she succeeded,” he said. “Alcohol fueled her. It emboldened her.”
He reminded the jury of the report in which eyewitnesses told investigators Roe made sexual advances toward three other men that night, before going to her room with Student B.
“These are not the actions of a woman incapacitated,” he said. “These are the actions of a woman on a mission.”
When Roe first told her friends about the incident, she told them she cheated on her then-boyfriend. Both Macey and Roe argued throughout the week that she said that because she felt guilty and confused, which is a common response among victims of sexual assault. But Kealey viewed it as a confession.
“Up until that moment, she was honest,” he said. “Then she chose to tell Purdue something very different.
"Alcohol was not part of her decision when she agreed to go along with (her then-boyfriend’s) plan to scapegoat (Student B)."
Kealey further challenged why Roe’s counsel never brought eyewitnesses to the stand, or why they didn’t conduct an investigation. To Kealey, this was because the plaintiff is scared of the truth. He also mentioned that Roe never reported the incident to police.
The attorney dismissed the assertion that Purdue would have treated her differently if she were a man, saying the plaintiff didn’t produce “a single scrap of evidence” supporting that.