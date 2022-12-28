A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning.
James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
The woman said that about 9 p.m. on Saturday night, "she and James had a verbal altercation which turned physical," and Rider punched her with a fist and choked her, causing the bruising to her face, according to the court document. She said her daughter was present during most of the altercation and was also hit.
She told officers that before she exited the camper when police arrived, Rider, who denied the battery to police, asked her to lie about the incident.
The woman's daughter said she was in the house when her mother messaged her that had just been choked. She said she went to the camper where she saw Rider raise his fist to strike the woman again, so she intervened and was pushed to the ground, according to the affidavit.
The document does not say what the social media post said.
An active warrant was out for Rider in a pending driving while suspended case from October, court records show. He has another pending case from October in Warren County on charges including possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Among other earlier cases, court records also say he was convicted of domestic battery with the same victim in 2019.
Jail records show he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday morning.