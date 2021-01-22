Lafayette police say Leon Chew, 37, is a person of interest in a woman's death at a residence in downtown Lafayette.
LPD responded to a call about 1:20 a.m. Friday for a "female suffering from a medical problem," according to an LPD press release. Police arrived at 2414 Union St. to find the woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Seven hours later, in the 200 block of Perrin Avenue, LPD arrested Chew on an unrelated warrant for operating while intoxicated, according to Lt. Randy Sherer.
Tippecanoe County Jail records show that Chew was booked around noon today and is being held without bond.
The victim has not yet been identified, pending an autopsy from the Tippecanoe County coroner.
Sherer said this is an "isolated incident" and he does not believe the general public is in danger.