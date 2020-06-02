One West Lafayette polling site saw lines at midday today and large numbers, while at another, a voter could walk right in and vote quickly.
More than 500 voters have shown up so far at Federated Church today in West Lafayette, officials said, more than expected. It was slow up to 10:30 a.m., but a line of 25 to 30 had formed by 2:30 p.m.
An official said workers are cleaning stylus pens after each use and voter ID cards when the stack reaches 20 or so or when they can.
Maria Smith, a first-time poll worker, said, “People have been apprehensive about using the pens even though we clean them every time.”
Meanwhile, at St. Thomas Aquinas, the polling station was nearly empty with zero wait time for voters coming in. The majority of the voting stations were empty at mid-afternoon.
"It started off a little slow, we've had a few different lulls, but it's been fairly steady," said Liz Rausch, the voting center supervisor.
Rausch said she wasn't concerned with working a poll during the pandemic.
"It wouldn't have stopped me," Raush said, referring to how she would have worked the polls even if she had been more worried about COVID-19.
One voter, Kathryn Harville, 23, said she wasn't concerned about voting in person, either.
Harville didn't have to wait to vote at all at the St. Thomas Aquinas polling center. As soon as she arrived, she was able to check in and then vote.
The Tippecanoe Volunteer Fire Department in West Lafayette was also mostly empty, and it had been since the center opened this morning at 6 a.m.
Bill Jones, the station supervisor, said at 1:30 the station had "had a pretty small turnout," with just less than 200 voters at the time.
First-time voter Benjamin Erwin, 19, said he was excited to vote.
Yet at Northview Church on Lindberg Road, more than 500 had voted as of about 3:30 p.m., according to Jessica Collins, an election worker. It’s picked up in the afternoon but has been a steady trickle overall.