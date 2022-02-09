An unknown caller made racist remarks to a local business in West Lafayette Monday afternoon.
Hearing Solutions of Indiana received a call from a man asking if the business was ‘Aryan Solutions.’ The man went on to use racial slurs like the N-word, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
“He made some very racist remarks and professed his ability to make ‘bodies disappear,” Ferguson said.
The caller didn't make any threats to the business or its employees.
“It almost seems as if the person who called thought he was calling a white supremacist group and was offering his help or something," Ferguson said. "It's very odd.”
“We will still be looking into this, but at this time there was no actual crime committed,” he said. “Even though the comments made were very concerning.”