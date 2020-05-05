On May 5, a former West Lafayette High School wrestler was charged with two sex-related offenses related to an incident that allegedly occurred in July.
Mykiel Stallings, 20, with a local address in the 2800 block of North Salisbury Street has been accused of two felonies – sexual battery and rape. According to Stallings’ LinkedIn account, he is a student at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, where he is on the wrestling team.
According to a probable cause filed on May 5, a female victim told authorities “she woke up on a bed with no pants on and Stallings standing next to the bed with no clothes on,” at a house of a Stallings’ relative.
The victim alleges she was at a party on Marwyck Street in West Lafayette and left that location for a residence on Windsor Drive. It was the Windsor Drive location that the alleged sexual assault occurred. After awakening the early morning hours of July 5, she took a rideshare back to the party. Several hours later, the victim met Stallings again and “he denied having sexual contact” with her, according to the affidavit.
The victim later went to a local hospital where DNA samples were taken. Then on Aug. 23, the court document said that Stallings provided a DNA sample.
In September, state police lab records indicated that there was a “very high probability of the presence of Mykiel Stallings’ DNA in the swabs taken” from the victim’s body.