Two Lafayette schools were placed on lockout after a Monticello man ran from police, according to a Tuesday press release by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
McCutcheon High School and Mayflower Elementary Schools were in the lockout for approximately 12 minutes as members of the Tippecanoe County Police Department, Lafayette Police Department and Indiana State Police searched for Jack Spear, who was accused of battering a woman Tuesday morning, the press release states.
Spear, 39, reportedly fled into an area with adjoining woods near Old US Highway 231. Police set up a perimeter around the area and a K-9 track was started along with air support, according to the press release. Spear was found hiding behind a tree and was detained at 9:43 a.m.
Spear was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a felony charge of battery with injury, according to the press release.