INDIANAPOLIS - At least 3,000 screaming voices could be heard in front of Indiana's Statehouse on Monday, as lawmakers kicked off their special session to address the state's laws on abortion access.
Protesters completely surrounded the Statehouse and blocked traffic in front of the east entrance.
“My body my choice,” “Safe and legal,” “Not the church, not the state, women should decide our fate,” “Pro-life is a lie, they don’t care if people die” and “Vote them out” were among the many phrases pro-choice protesters yelled.
Intermingled was the occasional pro-life protester, but their voices were not enough to be heard over the din of thousands of pro-choice protesters. Toward the end of the day, they started yelling, “Pro-choice is a lie, babies never choose to die!”
Protesters from around the state said they were inspired by their own stories that helped shape their views on the emotional topic.
Alicia Bach of Noblesville arrived at the Statehouse early to show her dissent for the abortion restriction bill that was the focus of testimony in the Senate on Monday.
“Senators (in support of the bill) do not understand my experience as a woman and as a mother,” Bach said.
She said abortion access saves lives rather than takes them.
“Plan B saved my life,” she said. “Without Plan B, I would not have been able to serve in the military.”
Bach says she served in the U.S. Army for five years, including in Iraq in 2010.
The pro-choice rally, co-hosted by the ACLU Indiana and women4change, began at 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of protesters gathered in the North Atrium of the Statehouse.
People from Lafayette and West Lafayette were also present.
Michelle Thomas is a Purdue alumna, class of 1990, majoring in consumer and family science. She came with her daughter, Marguerite Thomas, and IUPUI psychology student and 1988 aviation grad Dawn Downer.
Michelle Thomas said she is is involved with the ACLU and women4change along with several other pro-choice organizations, which led her to travel to Indianapolis.
“The system failed a 10-year-old in Ohio,” she said. “We are not going to let our rights be taken away.”
She said she has never donated money to campaigns before, but now that abortion access is on the line, she is donating thousands of dollars to that cause.
They were not the only local residents at the Statehouse on Monday. Cara Herschman, Ashleigh Pace and Tom Pigman were part of a larger group from Lafayette that carpooled to protest.
They are all involved with the Younger Women’s Task Force in Lafayette. Herschman and Pace both said they had experience with ectopic pregnancies.
“Abortion is health care,” Pace said. “We shouldn’t have to question if this woman can get one or that woman can get one. It’s a human right.”
Having an ectopic pregnancy makes it more likely to have another in the future, Herschman explains.
“The treatment for ectopic pregnancy is abortion,” Herschman said.
Pace and Herschman both had abortions to treat their ectopic pregnancies. They met at another pro-choice rally when Herschman saw Pace’s sign referring to her ectopic pregnancy.
“It is not a fun procedure,” Pace said. “No one is getting an abortion for fun.”
West Lafayette’s House Rep. Chris Campbell (D) was present for most of the protest and Senate testimony on Monday.
“I’m not surprised by the testimony,” she said. “When you bring up a polarizing topic, people will have polarizing opinions.”
Testimonies aside, the people gathered in the Statehouse Monday were emotional. Some were screaming in anger, some were crying while waiting in line to testify, and some were joyful at the opportunity to pass a bill restricting abortion access in Indiana.
Overall, 60% of Hoosiers do not want a total abortion ban, Campbell said. She said her constituents (most people living in West Lafayette) seem to follow that trend.
On Tuesday, the House’s Ways and Means committee will meet, which will address a bill that includes family benefits intended to give support to people who recently gave birth.
The Republican-authored House bill has similar amendments to ones proposed by Democrats in the last legislative session, Campbell said. But the Senate did not agree on how to use the budget surplus Indiana had this year, so the Senate has two separate bills on family benefits.
There are several parts of the House Bill that Campbell opposes. One of these includes additional funding for Real Alternatives, which is an organization providing pregnancy support services and advocating for abstinence only education for students.
The House bill provides $2.5 million in extra money to this organization. Campbell plans to add an amendment to prevent this.
Meeting with Campbell was a William Henry Harrison High School senior, 17-year-old Isabella Zollner, who plans to testify Tuesday morning before the Senate votes on the bill.
“When women stand together, the world changes,” Zollner said. “We can work to fight this, we’ve done it before in 1973 when Roe was passed. … We’re more powerful than anything they can throw at us.”
The vast majority of protesters at the Statehouse on Monday were pro-choice. More pro-life protesters are expected Tuesday.
The regional coordinator of Indiana for the Students for Life of America organization, Mary Carmen Zakrajsek, said Tuesday is the pro-life rally.
“We expect well over a thousand students,” Zakrajsek said.