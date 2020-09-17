Tippecanoe County Superior Court 1 Judge Randy Williams has withdrawn his candidacy in the 2020 Election because of health concerns, he said in a press release on Monday.
“My decision is a result of discussions with my family after I became aware of health-related issues,” Williams said. “I ask that you respect my wish for those issues to remain private.”
After July 15, Indiana election law prohibits candidates from formally withdrawing, the press release states. For this reason, Williams’ name will appear on Tippecanoe County ballots but he will not campaign nor serve if elected.
“I will continue to serve the remainder of my term, which runs through the end of 2020,” said Williams, a Republican. “The remaining candidate in the race will be offered my assistance in ensuring a smooth transition for the court.”
Bryan Coulter, a Democrat, is running to unseat Williams. He went to McCutcheon High School in Lafayette and graduated with an bachelor’s in sociology from Purdue in 2005, according to BallotReady. He served as the Cass County deputy prosecutor for six years before opening his own firm in 2016.
Williams led the court in overseeing the Forensic Diversion Program, an alternative to prison which aims to provide access to treatment and services to combat substance abuse, according to the county’s website. He served for 12 years.