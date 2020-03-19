Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gave an update today regarding policy changes and health department updates amid growing coronavirus concerns in the state. As Indiana confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday, bringing the total to 56, Holcomb and other officials announced school closures, small business loans and increased testing capacity.
Here's what you need to know.
Health Department:
- The state health department has received 400 results to date, according to Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, and has finished 200 tests in the past 24 hours.
- The state will not be providing any age ranges on the two people who died from coronavirus in Indiana, Box said.
- "I do not see a need to test the young, basically healthy person, and even children who show these symptoms," Box said.
- The state dashboard will continue to update daily at 10 a.m., any other results that come in from other labs will be added to the next day.
- Box said that numbers should be counted where people are isolated and diagnosed.
- State is "not there yet," in terms of a shelter-in-place policy, Holcomb said.
- ISDH is in the process of getting information about the individuals who are infected and will be getting that to the governor either today or tomorrow
Education:
- All schools are to be closed until May 1, with a further decision to extend the closure set for re-evaluation soon.
- High school graduation ceremonies are still being evaluated, said Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. The current focus will be placed on ensuring high school seniors can earn all the credits they need to graduate.
- Tests including IREAD3, IREAD3 for grades 4 and 5, ILEARN for 3-8, and ISTEP for grade 10, IAM for alternative for most at risk, and ISPROUT for pre-K students will be cancelled for the 2019-20 school year. McCormick said the state was discussing with other non-state mandated testing vendors.
Business and economy:
- Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits across the state are eligible to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Holcomb said.
- The unemployment rate was estimated to be at 3.1% on Monday, Holcomb said. This week last year, 3,100 people filed for unemployment. Since Monday, there were upwards of 22,000 unemployment applications.
Elections:
- "I personally support postponing the primary election," said Indiana Governor Holcomb.