Masks will still be required for everyone in classroom settings, according to an email from Purdue with pre-arrival information for students Thursday afternoon.
The email linked to the full mask policy, which it said is still "subject to change at any time."
“Until a greater share of the campus community is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has documentation of their vaccination on file with Purdue, a correctly worn face mask remains required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in classroom and instructional spaces, including scheduled classes, student orientation, help sessions and supplemental instruction,” an update on the Protect Purdue website reads.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said he didn't know if the CDC recent mask update affected the university's decision.
Non-instructional indoor spaces such as research spaces, dining halls, the France A. Cordova Recreational Sports Center, offices, lobbies and libraries will not be required for vaccinated individuals.
Those who are not vaccinated or who do not have proof of vaccination on file with Purdue must continue wearing a mask in all indoor spaces and will be subject to disciplinary action if they fail to uphold the Protect Purdue Pledge.
The deadline to submit proof of vaccination is Aug. 13.