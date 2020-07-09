Reopening its schools safely was the hot-button issue of Wednesday night's Tippecanoe School Corp. School Board meeting.
“The governor and others were quick to tell us we had to close,” TSC Superindent Scott Hanback said, “but they haven’t been very quick in mandating what we have to do to open.
“The guidance is gray … We’ve got to take our best stab at this, (as) we do plan to reopen for in-person learning on Aug. 11, and we do desire to offer an online option.”
Hanback said achieving an e-learning experience is going to be a challenge.
“We can farm it out to a third-party vendor at the high-school level, that seems very likely,” Hanback said. “The middle schools are still a little bit up in the air whether we would need to utilize that third-party vendor or whether we can find existing staff to teach a nucleus of students who desire the online learning.”
He said the corporation remains hopeful that, at the elementary-school level, TSC teachers will be able to proctor the students who will continue their education in the fall remotely.
Hanback added that TSC used its CARES Act funds to purchase take-home “iPads and Chromebooks” for elementary-school students.
David Shoff, a biology teacher at Harrison High School, voiced his worries about the corporations’ then-unannounced reopening plans before the final plan had been voted on and approved.
After reading some of the preliminary plans Shoff has received in emails from the central office, he said “it seems like we’re taking a step back in the educational process.”
He then urged the board to consider implementing an option for teachers “who do not feel safe returning to the classroom” to work remotely. TSC parents have the option to have their children complete the upcoming semester via e-learning, Shoff said.
"It may not turn out to be what you all hoped for," Board member Linda Day said in response to Shoff, "but please be aware that these folks have really taken into consideration your concerns."
Hanback later said the corporation is working quickly to plan specifics on safety and preventive measures that will be taken this fall, but there are already things that should be expected:
- All students will be required to have a mask on them at all times. As of Wednesday, the only for-certain environment where they will be required to be worn is on school buses.
- All field trips are to be canceled, for at least the first nine weeks.
- All available spaces in schools will be used during lunchtimes to reduce unsafe cafeteria crowding.
Hanback added that the originally planned holidays will continue as scheduled, but there will be three days during the first nine weeks planned for students to spend at home, to complete their school work remotely.
“We need to be ready to pivot,” Hanback said. “If and when we get moved to e-learning — more likely when — we need to practice.”
The three e-learning days are scheduled for Aug. 26, Sept. 4 and Sept. 21, according to the school board meeting packet.
All COVID-19-related measures for the fall and the revised academic calendar were approved in one motion with a 6-1 vote, with board member Jake Burton the lone dissenter. Board President Patrick Hein noted all of the reopening policies are subject to change.
Documents detailing the plans for reopening all three school corporations for the fall, including their academic calendars, are attached.