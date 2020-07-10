Indiana on Friday reported 748 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day increase since early May and a signal that the state's counts are trending upward.
The state eclipsed the 50,000-case mark after the new tally, with at least 50,300 confirmed coronavirus cases since it began tracking the data in March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's map that updates daily. The ISDH reported nine new deaths, bringing Indiana's total to at least 2,555.
Friday's increase is the highest since May 5, when 831 new cases of the virus were reported. The state's record-high increase for a single day is 946 cases on April 26, according to ISDH.
The ISDH website reports that an additional 193 Hoosiers have likely died from the virus, and are listed on the website's dashboard as "probable COVID-19 counts." The clinical diagnosis is made based on the symptoms each patient was suffering at the time of death.
Tippecanoe County added 16 new cases on Thursday, the database shows, bringing the county's total to 759. Its one-day high came on May 2, when 35 new cases were reported.