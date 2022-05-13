A 21-year-old Frankfort man might have learned a lesson after he was arrested after asking for directions at the Tippecanoe County Jail - and others smelled what they thought was marijuana coming out of the car.
Kevin Dominguez Sandoval reportedly was driving his burgundy Kia Optima and asked for help finding the inmate release area. When a deputy knocked on his window in the pickup lot, the officer smelled marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Officers allegedly found not only 43 grams of marijuana, they also found 19 packaged baggies of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Sandoval faces felony charges of dealing meth and marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession.
The court document does not specify whether the inmate Sandoval was there to pick up found another ride.