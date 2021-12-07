Animal shelters are in need of food for the holiday season.
As the winter season approaches, falling temperatures and a lack of volunteers has led to an influx of animals coming into the Greater Lafayette area shelters.
There are three major shelters in the Lafayette area: Natalie’s Second Chance, Almost Home Humane Society and Loving Heart Animal Shelter. All three are no-kill shelters and rely on donations and volunteers to keep running.
“We have quite a few (volunteers). we have a couple hundred in our system but nobody is set on a schedule so they come and go as they please. We’re not really strict with that, it’s kind of when they have free time to come and stop by,” said Brittany Tommila, shelter manager at Almost Home. “They do a lot of our dog walking and helping with our adoptions and stuff like that, but the big groups we usually get in are like Greek groups, sororities and other social groups.”
The shelter is responsible for picking up dogs from calls, taking walk-ins and providing food and assistance for pet owners in need. The shelters typically see around eight dog intakes a week and around 30 to 40 adoptions a month.
“It changes every day. Like last night we had three dogs come in. We thought we were only picking up one but there were three that came in,” Becca Adams, a dog care specialist at Natalie’s Second Chance, said. “In October we had around eight or 10 adopted and the come-in was about the same.”
Shelters like Natalie’s and Almost Home depend heavily on volunteers to keep the shelter running. Chase Deetz, a junior in pharmacy at Purdue, has volunteered at the local shelters for a year and continues to walk dogs there.
“I don’t see my dog at all, so I really like seeing the dogs there, it’s kind of a stress reliever,” Deetz said. “When we first started going, it was almost exclusively walking the dogs, that was a little over a year ago, but this year they’ve had quite a few walkers so now I’ve been cleaning the actual shelter.”
Volunteers and donors are needed more than ever in the winter because of the cold weather and finances being tight during the holidays for many pet owners.
“Usually these animals, like the dogs that are strays, are looking around for someplace warm,” Tomilla said. “So they are a lot more prominent to be found by animal control. Especially people that have their dogs out all summer, who no longer want a dog indoors, they’ll come on in here.”
Along with needing volunteers to walk the dogs and help clean the shelter, both Natalie’s and Almost Home run food pantries. These pantries store dog and cat food for the members of the community who might not be able to afford it to come and take a bag as they need.
“We pay for everything, so food, medication, treats, toys, bedding, crates, all of that is covered by us and then volunteers to help with our socialization of animals,” Tomilla said. “And our food pantry is getting really low and we use that for the public if people need to feed their pets and don’t have the funds for it. They come on in and grab a bag, and that is getting quite low.”
The shelters hope to see more volunteers from campus come out to help walk dogs over the winter and welcome student organizations on campus.