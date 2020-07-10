Tippecanoe County police were called Thursday afternoon over a wrongfully eaten box of Cap'n Crunch cereal.
Officer Jacob Minott responded to a domestic disturbance reported by a Lafayette resident around 3 p.m., according to crime logs.
The 23-year-old "became upset because he bought a box of Capt. Crunch and it was gone before he could have a bowl," Lt. Brian Lowe said in an email.
The cereal-eating culprit was the resident's 29-year-old cousin.
"An argument ensued, that turned physical," Lowe said. "Upon our arrival, both parties had made up and they wanted nothing done by police.
"They both laughed about it and said they were both good."