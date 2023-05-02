After returning from an overnight trip to Chicago with friends, Nike Haynie walked into Marc Sherwood’s Lafayette home.
Feeling tired, Haynie fell asleep on Sherwood’s bed, fully clothed, Haynie would later describe. Upon Sherwood’s return from work later that evening, Haynie woke up with his pants off and Sherwood standing over him, asking for sex.
In a video with police officers that was played during the second day of Haynie’s murder trial, Haynie originally described the day as “normal.” But that day, their argument ended with one dead and the other crying for his mother.
On Tuesday in the Tippecanoe Circuit Court, the prosecution laid out the order of the events of the Oct. 29, 2020, homicide. Haynie met Sherwood “a month shy” of his 18th birthday on Jak’d, a gay dating app.
Bodycam footage from Lafayette police officer Mark Griffith showed the aftermath of what happened at Sherwood’s home on Rochelle Drive.
Griffith walked toward the house that night and was greeted by a red-faced passerby, saying someone had been murdered with the killer still inside. The house’s exterior, lit up by the beam of Griffith’s flashlight, was weathered.
After he entered through the back door, several witnesses pointed the officer toward the back bedroom where a naked Sherwood lay in a pool of blood with a knife sticking out of his abdomen and chest. Haynie stood outside the room, calling his mother, screaming “Mama, I just killed somebody!”
Gagging, coughing and hysterically crying, Haynie told officers at the scene he killed Sherwood after the 46-year-old “tried to hurt and rape” him, and he “didn’t mean to kill” him.
After stabbing Sherwood approximately 12 times, forensic pathologist Darin Wolfe testified on Tuesday, Haynie said he ran to nearby neighbors, pounding on their doors trying to get help. When no one answered, he allegedly flagged down someone biking in the neighborhood.
His attorney, Terrence Kinnard, said Haynie was in a state of shock, citing his reaction in the bodycam footage when he tried to put on what appeared to be hand sanitizer on his bloody hands. Griffith told him to stop and to stay seated at the kitchen table, so as to not tamper with the crime scene.
The couple lived together for approximately 45 days, and Sherwood would pay Haynie for sexual favors, including oral sex and stripping. Haynie told police Sherwood forced him to sleep in his room whenever he spent the night, even when Haynie attempted to stay in the other room.
Sherwood saw Haynie as a partner, going as far as to introduce the 18-year-old as his “boyfriend.” In his statement to LPD detectives, Haynie said Sherwood was a “creepy fucking pervert,” but Haynie stayed with him because “money is money” and he’s a “nice person” who “felt bad” for Sherwood. Instead of seeing Sherwood as a boyfriend, Haynie said he saw the man as a “sugar daddy.”
Haynie said Sherwood had paid him roughly $2,500 during their relationship in the form of food, clothes and cash for talking to him while Sherwood masturbated. Haynie also said there was a foldable stripper pole they would set up in the living room, where he would dress in drag and strip for Sherwood as frequently as six times in two days.
The day of the stabbing, Sherwood came home from work and was reportedly frustrated after “a terrible day,” asking Haynie for sex. Haynie said he would always refuse sexual advances from Sherwood, save one time he gave oral sex in exchange for $500, and this time was no different.
Kinnard, during his opening statement, said Haynie was a “sex slave” and was acting out of the “basic elements of human survival as currency.”
Cassidy Laux, deputy prosecutor, objected to the use of the phrase “sex slave” because it went against a judge’s order. Kinnard retracted the statement.
When Haynie woke up to Sherwood standing over his sleeping, pantless frame, he said he thought he was going to be raped.
Sherwood, with a “twitch of anger” in his eye, allegedly grabbed Haynie by the wrist, led him into the kitchen and said, “Look how much shit you cost,” while pointing around the kitchen.
The two reportedly got into a “tussle,” where Sherwood pushed Haynie into the refrigerator, bent him over the counter and attempted to pull his pants down but couldn’t because his fingers kept slipping. Haynie allegedly grabbed two knives, a paring knife and a larger, 8- to 10-inch knife, in one hand and stabbed Sherwood in the left side. Haynie said he “blacked out” and “went apeshit” at this moment, so he couldn’t feel the bigger knife come out of Sherwood’s body.
There were reported red smears on the wall between the two extra bedrooms and the living room entryway door, according to crime scene technician Chandler Calhoon. No tests were done on site to determine if these were bloodstains or not.
The detectives who conducted the interview with Haynie asked why there were no blood stains in the kitchen if the first stabbing happened there. He replied he didn’t know but thought it was because Sherwood placed his hand over the wound.
In his opening statement, Laux argued because of the lack of physical evidence of a struggle as well as a lack of injuries on Haynie, the initial stabbing could not have taken place in the kitchen.
Rachel Moore, a former forensic nurse at IU Arnett hospital, said she assessed Haynie after the murder for evidence of sexual assault. She mentioned she found redness in the back of Haynie’s throat, caused by either unwanted oral sex or a coughing fit.
After the initial stabbing, Sherwood ran to his bedroom and Haynie said he originally thought about running out the back door. He decided against it, saying he didn’t want to be shot in the back and die in the back yard that day.
Instead, Haynie followed Sherwood to the bedroom, where the 46-year-old was bent over his nightstand. Haynie acknowledged he had never seen Sherwood with a gun, but thought he was reaching for one, because “why else would he be reaching for something?”
Haynie said he pushed Sherwood over onto the bed, holding him down and stabbing him “no more than 17 and no less than 10 times.” In photos of the crime scene, there were blood splatters all over the bedroom.
Apologizing to the detectives, Haynie said to look at it from his perspective of a “Black man (who) just killed a white man.” The defense’s argument is this was an act of self-defense, because Haynie describes himself as “not a fighter (but) a lover.”
Even before the homicide, Haynie said Sherwood abused him by pushing him around or “saying shit” to him.
Dara Vow, a trans woman who transitioned during an earlier five-year relationship with Sherwood, said her former partner was never angry. Vow said Sherwood never showered her with gifts like he did with Haynie, and she had to pay rent while living with him after the relationship ended.
The witnesses brought in by the prosecution were family members and co-workers of Sherwood. They all testified that he was a “calm, laid-back person” who they had never seen mad. They all knew of his sexual orientation, most having heard of Haynie, and none had recalled seeing an “angry twitch” in his eye.
During cross examination, Kinnard asked most of the state’s witnesses if it was possible for someone to act differently with a romantic or sexual partner behind closed doors.
All of them said yes.