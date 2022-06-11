In an attempt to stop a driver wanted on a warrant, a man fled as two local police agencies pursued the driver for more than 15 minutes before the vehicle crashed in a soybean field south of Lafayette around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office, Eric R. Kempf ran his vehicle into a soybean field an into a drainage ditch in an area West of US 52 South, between County Roads 450 South and 800 South. Police say the truck he was driving tipped over while on the bank of the ditch.
Kempf, 30, address unknown, was taken to the hospital briefly to receive medical clearance before he was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. Originally, Kempf was wanted on a 2021 Tippecanoe County warrant on felony charges for failing to register as a sex offender.
On Friday night, he was also charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
The attempted traffic stop, which started in the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood, involved two agencies – the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Indiana State Police. The Benjamin Crossing area is south of Veteran's Memorial Parkway off Concord Road.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Tippecanoe County online jail log listed him as still being held without bond.