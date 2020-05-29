Despite difficulty tracking recovery numbers at the local level outlined by Tippecanoe County health officials, Indiana authorities estimate that 63% of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus are recovered.
Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not offered an official definition of recovery, states are left to devise their own criteria, Tippecanoe County health officer Jeremy Adler said Wednesday.
Indiana commissioned a study of 32,548 COVID-19 patients — roughly 1,000 fewer than the state's official total — and offered the results during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's press conference today.
Of the patients included in the data, 20,479, or 63%, are estimated to have recovered from the virus. This figure is 3% higher than the proportion of people estimated to have been recovered last week.
Here are other key takeaways:
- 8,590 of 32,548 (26%) patients visited a hospital emergency department.
- 5,678 of 32,548 (18%) patients were hospitalized because of the virus.
- 1,220 of 5,678 (21%) of hospitalized patients were admitted to an intensive-care unit.
- 4,082 of 5,678 (72%) of hospitalized patients have been discharged.
- 17.8% of patients hospitalized by the virus have died.
After fewer than 365 new cases were reported on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the state observed an increase, with more than 500 positive tests returned Thursday and more than 600 returned Wednesday.
“If you think this risk is over, you’re incorrect," State Health Commissioner Kris Box said. "And the choices you make today could put someone else at risk of serious illness or even death in the future.”
Fewer than 20 deaths have been observed in Indiana on each day this week. The highest number of deaths attributed to one day is 50 on April 22.
The statewide death toll is approaching 2,000, and Box said that when deaths presumed to have occurred from the virus before a test could be confirmed are added, the unfortunate milestone is eclipsed.
"One death was devastating. Two-thousand is not even — it’s hard to even describe the feelings," she said. "It’s been the hardest part of this job, quite honestly.”
Tippecanoe County added eight new cases, bringing its total tally to 390.