A fatal crash involving a bus on northbound Interstate 65 has caused delays at Sagamore Parkway North and Schuyler Avenue, according to a tweet from Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police.
The accident occurred near mile marker 188, per the tweet.
Fifield's alert was sent just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. An alert of the crash was also sent by the Lafayette Police Department, warning drivers of traffic due to drivers leaving the interstate to go around the accident.
The section of the interstate where the accident occurred has not been blocked off, according to LPD Sgt. Ian O'Shields.