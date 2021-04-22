A judge ordered Thursday that the owner of a Lafayette business which police raided in early March under suspicion of money laundering, theft and forgery will have 60 additional days to respond to the lawsuit that several law enforcement agencies have filed against her and her ex-husband.
Krannert School of Management graduate Fran Cohen owns Deal Zone, a buy-sell-trade store on Creasy Lane in Lafayette that sold mainly electronics, games and movies. On March 6, multiple law enforcement agencies raided the store, along with Cohen's residence and the Treasure on Pallets store in Lafayette owned by her ex-husband, former Purdue professor Menashi Cohen. The ex-husband's residence was also raided.
A civil lawsuit filed against the couple on April 5 asked that they be forced to forfeit their assets and freeze business activity because of the alleged racketeering, an umbrella term that captures money laundering, theft, forgery and perjury. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the state of Indiana, the Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office, the West Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Police Department.
Kurtis Fouts, a Delphi attorney representing Fran Cohen, asked on Monday that she and her company Deal Zone be given 60 additional days to respond to the lawsuit, according to online court records. Lafayette attorney John Schafer, who represents Menashi Cohen, his two children and his various business enterprises, filed a similar motion on Thursday requesting a one-month extension.
A response to law enforcement's April 5 lawsuit was initially due around Sunday, per court procedure. But after Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin's order today, Fran Cohen now has until June 21 to file a responsive pleading.
The judge did not indicate whether the June deadline will also apply to Menashi Cohen, his children and the businesses he owns, including Treasure on Pallets, CD Land and South Grant LLC. The order issued today does not mention the ex-husband's request for extension.
Fran Cohen's attorney said the defendants "require additional time to investigate to respond to Plaintiffs' complaint."
Civil forfeiture laws allow law enforcement agencies to seize and keep cash and other items based on the property’s suspected connection to possible criminal activity.
“Offenses involving theft were committed by knowingly or intentionally purchasing stolen property; aiding, inducing or causing others to commit theft; and/or ... failing to report money owed to the state of Indiana” in taxes, the forfeiture lawsuit says.
The initial search warrants yielded nearly $200,000 in cash alone, the lawsuit states. A list of other items seized includes jewelry and gold items at Fran Cohen’s residence, as well as firearms and electronics from Menashi Cohen’s residence.
No criminal charges have been filed against either Cohen, according to online records.